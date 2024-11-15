Caleres hires Nancy Bitetto as senior vice president of New York brands

Nancy Bitetto has joined Caleres as senior vice president of New York brands, which include Franco Sarto, Vince, Veronica Beard, and private brand offerings.

In this role, the company said, Bitetto will focus on accelerating growth and expanding profitability within the Caleres brand portfolio. She will report directly to Jay Schmidt, president and CEO of Caleres.

Commenting on Bitetto’s appointment, Schmidt said in a statement: “Nancy’s expertise will enable us to advance our brand ambitions and power sustained growth.”

The company added that Bitetto joins Caleres with over two decades of experience as a merchant, overseeing consistent growth in both wholesale and retail sectors. Most recently, she led footwear and jewellery at Tory Burch, where she boosted productivity and improved profitability.

Prior to Tory Burch, she served as head of women’s footwear merchandising for Prada North America, focusing on strategic product and customer growth. She has also held leadership roles at Ferragamo and Sergio Rossi.

“Caleres is a powerhouse in footwear, and its brands including Franco Sarto, Veronica Beard, and Vince are well-positioned in the market for substantial growth potential. I look forward to working closely with the team to leverage my experience and drive meaningful progress,” added Bitetto.