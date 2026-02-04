Caleres names new division president of its New York brands

Footwear company Caleres, which includes Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Stuart Weitzman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer, and Vionic, has appointed fashion veteran Kristen Sosa as division president of brand portfolio - New York brands.

In the newly created role, Sosa, who has more than 30 years of leadership experience across luxury, fashion, and retail, will be responsible for the operations and oversight of footwear brands, including Stuart Weitzman, Allen Edmonds, Franco Sarto, Vince, Veronica Beard, and Favorite Daughter.

Sosa will report to Caleres president and chief executive Jay Schmidt.

Commenting on the new role, Schmidt said in a statement: “Kristen is a proven merchant leader with deep experience in fashion across all channels, particularly with expertise in contemporary and luxury. She has a strong track record of launching, scaling, and revitalising businesses.

“Kristen is joining Caleres at a pivotal moment for the company as we continue to strengthen our portfolio of distinctive brands. She brings the strategic focus and operational discipline needed to drive our next phase of growth.”

Most recently, Sosa was chief executive of North America at Zadig & Voltaire, where she drove growth across the US, Mexico, and Canada. Prior to that, she was president of the Americas at Marc Jacobs, leading regional retail and wholesale strategy. She also served as the chief merchant at Olivela, helping the brand scale the luxury e-commerce start-up. Sosa began her career at Saks Fifth Avenue, rising to senior leadership roles across both the Saks Fifth Avenue and Off 5th divisions.

“I am excited to lead these powerful brands at such an important time for Caleres,” added Sosa. “Caleres is a leader in fashion footwear, and its brands are positioned for growth. I look forward to working closely with the talented team to leverage my experience and drive meaningful impact.”