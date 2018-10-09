Calida appoints Marcel Krug as sales director for global wholesale sales

In a bid to strengthen sales team at its Swiss underwear brand Calida, the company has announced that starting immediately, Marcel Krug is taking on the new role of Sales Director for global wholesale sales at Calida Ag. As a member of the management team, Krug will report directly to Alexandra Helbling.

The company added in the statement that with a focus on customers and the market, Krug will drive forward the development of Calida’s market presence, strengthen the collaboration with wholesale partners, promote modernisation and implement new sales concepts.

After working for a variety of international fashion and lifestyle brands, Krug, the company added, brings with him expertise in the establishment and development of domestic and international brand distribution and outstanding knowledge of the market.

Picture credit:Marcel Krug via Calida