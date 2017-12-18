Calida Group CFO leaves the company

Calida Group has announced that Thomas Stöcklin, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company has put in his papers to accept a new professional challenge and will therefore leave the group by the end of June 2018.

"Board of directors and management regret the departure of Thomas Stöcklin. We wish him all the best for the future," said Reiner Pichler, CEO of Calida Group in a media statement.

The company added that the regulation of succession will be initiated immediately. Stöcklin has been with Calida since 2011 as in-charge of the finance and controlling as well taxes departments.

Picture:Facebook/Calida