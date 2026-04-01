Calik Denim names Eray Karaduman as general manager

Denim manufacturer Calik Denim has appointed Eray Karaduman as general manager, as it looks to realise its long-term vision of expanding its global impact across key markets, including the US, Europe, and the Far East.

Calik Denim, known for its innovation and sustainability, is looking to the future with a new sustainability framework, ‘Passion for Denim, Passion for Life,’ which positions responsible production not as an initiative, but as a core business model under new general manager Karaduman.

In a statement, Calik Denim said its renewed strategic focus will see the company rethinking “every layer of denim manufacturing to build a more resilient and future-ready ecosystem,” from raw material sourcing to advanced production technologies.

A key milestone is the company’s Net Zero roadmap, which sees Calik Denim reinforcing its transition toward a lower-carbon future and reducing its emissions across the entire value chain, supported by science-based targets and investments in renewable energy and low-impact technologies.

“Calik Denim has a strong heritage, but more importantly, a powerful and exciting future ahead,” said Karaduman. “Our focus is clear: to lead the transformation of denim through innovation, responsible production, and a globally connected mindset. We are not only adapting to change, we are actively shaping it.”

Calik Denim Retro Soft campaign Credits: Calik Denim

Its new vision will be showcased in the brand’s autumn/winter 2027/28 ‘Earth Echoes’ collection launching at the Kingpins Show Amsterdam on April 15-16. ‘Earth Echoes’ draws inspiration from nature’s internal balance and hidden structures, added Calik, bringing together advanced material engineering and innovative fibre compositions to offer “a new perspective on how denim can evolve both technically and aesthetically”.

Karaduman added: “Our upcoming collection, Earth Echoes, reflects our vision of combining advanced engineering with a more natural, intuitive understanding of materials. It represents not only where denim is today, but where it is heading.”