Calvin Klein announces K-Pop idol Jung Kook as global brand ambassador

South korean singer, songwriter and member of the pop group BTS is the new global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear.

The campaign was shot by Park Jong Ha, and shows the K-Pop sensation wearing new items of the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, including new denim fits as well as a new crew neck shirt.

Jung Kook stated in the press release: “This partnership is very special, as Calvin Klein’s heritage and brand values resonate with me. My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Calvin Klein is not the first brand to work with influential figures from South Korea, as there has been a surge in popularity in the country’s popular culture among western luxury brands. The trend is called ‘Hallyu’ or ‘Korean Wave’ and was strongly noticeable at recent fashion weeks.

Kook’s appointment as Calvin Klein’s ambassador marks his first major brand deal as he follows in the footsteps of his bandmates and other K-Pop stars to ink deals with the world’s leading fashion brands.

Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer of Calvin Klein, said: “We pride ourselves on identifying globally relevant talent whose cultural impact and values align with our own. Jung Kook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team.”