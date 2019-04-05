Calvin Klein appoints Chief Merchandising Officer

Calvin Klein has appointed Marcella Wartenbergh as its new Chief Merchandising Officer. The news comes as PVH radically embarks on a strategy to re-align the company with broader commercial appeal after closing its high fashion label 205W39NYC and exiting Raf Simons, the brand's former Creative Director.

Wartenbergh was previously the Group President, Global Licensing & Strategic Initiatives, a role that she has held since 2018. Prior she was President, Brand Management, Calvin Klein Europe, where she was responsible for driving the commercial performance of the Calvin Klein Europe business by creating synergies and fostering collaboration across product categories, countries and channels of distribution.

Marcella studied Business Administration at Universidad Iberoamericana in Puebla, Mexico. She holds a Specialty in International Business from St. Mary's, San Antonio, Texas. In 2015, she was ranked as one of the most powerful women in Mexico by Forbes magazine.

Photo credit: Marcella Wartenbergh, PVH Leadership, source PVH website