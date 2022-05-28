Calvin Klein appoints Jonathan Bottomley as global chief marketing officer

Calvin Klein has appointed Jonathan Bottomley as global chief marketing officer. Effective June 6th, Mr Bottomley will oversee all areas of the consumer marketing organization and report to Trish Donnelly, CEO, PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global.

A previous CMO at Ralph Lauren, M r. Bottomley was also chief marketing officer at Boll & Branch, an L-Catterton portfolio company, and Virtue, the creative arm of Vice Media in New York.

In a statement Ms Donnelly said: “Jonathan is a highly experienced and transformational marketing leader. He has a proven track record in building global teams equipped to adapt to the opportunities of a digitally-driven marketing mix, and the ability to marry commercial and aspirational elements of brands. Jonathan’s leadership will help us win with the consumer and increase our brand relevance even further by leaning into the strengths of the Calvin Klein brand.”