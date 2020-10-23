Calvin Klein appoints new global CMO

PVH-owned brand Calvin Klein has appointed Linh Peters as its new global chief marketing officer (CMO), effective 2 November.

Peters’ role will include data-driven and product marketing, driving an engaging brand experience and overseeing all aspects of Calvin Klein’s consumer marketing organisation.

The fashion retailer’s current chief brand officer, Greg Stogdon and CMO, J.D. Ostrow, will work in close partnership with Peters to build on the brand positioning and creative direction.

Most recently, Peters worked for Starbucks as its vice president of loyalty, partnerships and licensed stores product and marketing. In this role, she oversaw the company’s loyalty programme and all its digital consumer engagement strategies and marketing.

Prior to this, she was the company’s vice president of brand and product marketing, and also held senior positions at Ulta Beauty and Target.

Alongside Peters' new role, Calvin Klein has appointed Jacob Jordan as the global chief merchant and product strategist.