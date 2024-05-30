Calvin Klein appoints Veronica Leoni as creative director of Collection

PVH-owned Calvin Klein has announced the appointment of 2023 LVMH Prize finalist Veronica Leoni as creative director of Collection, with her debut to come autumn 2025.

In the role, Leoni, who is also the founder of premium ready-to-wear label Quira, has been tasked with designing “the ultimate representation” of the Calvin Klein brand. She will further report to and work alongside global brand president Eva Serrano in bringing inspiration from Collection to the brand’s mainline portfolio and the red carpet.

According to the company, the appointment comes as part of a series of strategic steps under the direction of Serrano that look to “uphold the legacy of the Calvin Klein brand” and target the next generation of consumers.

In a press statement, Serrano said that, through her experience, namely at brands like Jil Sander, Céline and Moncler, Leoni was prepared to “define a new era of Calvin Klein”. adding that her approach to design and work ethic would “result in a collection that resonates with our consumers around the world”.

In her own words, Leoni, who will take over responsibility for men’s and women’s apparel, underwear and accessories in the Collection division, said she was “honoured to have the opportunity to write a new chapter of the Calvin Klein story”.

While thanking Serrano and PVH CEO Stefan Larsson for their trust, Leoni stated: “For decades, Calvin Klein interpreted the idea of bold self-expression, and I am willing to empower it with a strong accent on style and creativity.”