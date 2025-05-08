Calvin Klein names David Savman global brand president

PVH-owned Calvin Klein has appointed David Savman to the role of global brand president. He will succeed Eva Serrano, who is to remain at the label until the end of 2025 to support the transition as an advisor.

Savman has been with PVH since 2022, initially taking on the role of interim CEO for the group’s European operations. In this role, Savman was credited with repositioning the region for growth, PVH said.

His most recent position at the fashion group was that of global head of operations and chief supply chain officer, which he has been in since March 2025 and will continue to serve in until a successor is named.

In a release, PVH chief executive officer, Stefan Larsson, said Savman’s appointment comes as the group looks to take the next step in its growth journey. With this, Savman has been tasked with “[building] out our product, marketing and marketplace strength to bring our brand vision to life”.

“David is a people-focused leader with a proven ability to elevate brands, executive with a robust operating engine and deliver PVH+ Plan performance, all of which will be critical as we take Calvin Klein into this next chapter,” Larsson added.

Launched in 2022, the PVH+ Plan zones in on establishing strategic, profitable growth for both Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger by building up strength across product, consumer engagement, digital marketplace, operating model and growth investments.

While PVH had set about revenue growth targets, efforts have not proved fruitful as of yet. In Q4 of 2024, Calvin Klein reported a decrease of 2 percent in revenue, driven by an international sales decline of 4 percent. For 2025, PVH is anticipating flat growth or a slight increase compared to 2024 for group revenue.