Calvin Klein names new senior vice president of brand communications

American fashion house Calvin Klein, owned by PVH, has named season fashion executive Lila Staab its new senior vice president of brand communications and culture.

Staab, who joins Calvin Klein on June 10, has more than over 20 years of experience, including leadership positions at Gucci, Giorgio Armani and Calvin Klein, where she fostered pivotal industry partnerships and relationships with top celebrities and influential leaders within the entertainment, fashion and cultural communities.

Most recently she was global senior vice president of entertainment industry relations at Gucci, where she played a key role in shaping their influential ‘Chime for Change Movement,’ working with celebrities and luminaries to develop and execute strategic initiatives dedicated to advancing gender equality.

In her new role, Staab will oversee Calvin Klein’s global entertainment relations and events and steer the integrated communications and influence strategies. She will be responsible for strengthening the brand’s visibility, cultivating engagement, and driving innovation across consumer touchpoints.

Staab will report directly to Calvin Klein’s global chief marketing officer, Jonathan Bottomley, and work with the brand’s global and regional teams.

On her appointment, Bottomley said in a statement: “We are delighted that Lila will bring her experience and deep industry knowledge to our team at Calvin Klein. Her proven ability to shape ideas and partnerships that create lasting cultural impact will be a huge asset, as we continue to evolve our unique approach to building the most desirable lifestyle brand in the world.”