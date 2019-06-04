Camper creative director to step down

Spanish footwear brand Camper has confirmed that its first creative director, Romain Kremer will step down from his role after a decade with the company.

Kremer first joined Camper in 2009, working with the footwear brand as a consultant as part of its ‘Together’ collaboration project, before being appointed the brands first-ever creative director in 2014.

The autumn 2019 collection, set to launch in September, will mark Kremer’s last for the brand.

Camper chief executive, Miguel Fluxà, said in a statement: “We are truly grateful to Romain for the vision and passion that he has brought to Camper during his last five years as creative director. Romain has significantly contributed to the repositioning of the brand with his bold and progressive approach to design, establishing connections with a new audience while retaining the original values of the company.”

Commenting on his exit, Kremer added: “Being the creative director of Camper has been an amazing journey. I really want to thank Miguel Fluxà for the trust and confidence he has given me to apply my vision for the brand in a 360-degree way.

"Camper has always been unique and I am proud to have contributed to its story and success. I depart knowing that the brand has all the necessary elements to continue its evolution and wish it all the best in the future.”