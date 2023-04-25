Canada Goose announces slew of leadership appointments

Canada Goose has announced five new appointments to its leadership team as part of its recently announced five-year strategic growth plan.

The Canadian outerwear specialist Tuesday named Matt Blonder as its first chief digital officer, a role which will see him take charge of the strategy, implementation, and adoption of all consumer-facing digital platforms. He joins from Wolverine Worldwide where he served as president of global e-commerce.

Canada Goose has also appointed Juliette Streichenberger as new president of CGAG and EMEA, where she’ll be responsible for the brand's growing business in the “internationally influential region”. Streichenberger joins the company from Hermès, where she held the role of European managing director.

Additionally, Canada Goose has named Ana Mihaljevic as new head of global stores, on top of her current role as president of the North America business. In her new position, she will spearhead the company’s retail expansion as it looks to double its footprint in the coming five years. Mihaljevic has been at the business since 2015.

Leadership shake-up

Next, Daniel Binder has been named chief transformation officer and EVP, sales operations and planning. Binder has been engaged in consulting and interim roles with Canada Goose, and earlier in his career he held senior roles at Macy’s and LVMH-owned luxury travel retailer DFS.

Finally, Canada Goose has named Patrick Bourke as SVP of strategy and corporate development. Bourke first joined the company back in 2017 and has been responsible for leading its investor relations and strategy functions.

The slew of new appointments comes after Canada Goose announced a new five-year retail expansion plan back in February as the company eyes annual revenue of 3 billion Canadian dollars by 2028.

“The execution of our five-year strategic growth plan requires an experienced and talented team of experts that will help us expand our direct-to-consumer business, reach new audiences, and build new categories,” Canada Goose chair and CEO Dani Reiss said in a statement Tuesday.

He continued: “A key characteristic of success is reinvention. As we accelerate our business and execute against our strategic growth pillars, these appointments reflect the performance luxury brand and global retailer we are today - and strengthen the foundation we’ve built for the business we will be in the future.”