Canada Goose appoints EVP, design and merchandising

Canada Goose has announced that Woody Blackford will join the company in fall 2019 as EVP, Design and Merchandising. The company said, Woody will oversee the global design and merchandising organization with a continued focus on category expansion and innovation. The company added that Lee Turlington, currently serving as chief product officer, will be leaving the company at the end of the year to re-engage his consulting practice.

“We are a function-first company built on authenticity – and that’s what Woody lives and breathes. I’m excited to have him leading our design and merchandising team as we continue to grow our existing categories, and grow into the whitespace we see ahead,” said Dani Reiss, President & CEO, Canada Goose in a statement.

Originally from Canada, Blackford has a over 25 years of track record in apparel, footwear and accessories, most recently serving as the VP of global design & innovation at Columbia Sportswear Company.

“As someone who’s deeply passionate about product performance, I’ve watched and admired Canada Goose for years as it continues to lead the performance luxury category, while staying true to its DNA as a function-first brand,” added Blackford.

Picture:Facebook/Canada Goose