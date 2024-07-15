Canada Goose names Alfredo Tan as chief digital & information officer

Canada Goose has appointed Alfredo Tan as the new chief digital & information officer, effective August 7, 2024. He takes over for Matt Blonder who will be departing Canada Goose.

The company said in a release that Tan will drive the brand’s digital capabilities and lead the teams responsible for developing the company’s digital roadmap across digital sales channels, as well as the company’s IT, digital media & marketing, and consumer insights. Tan and his team will also be responsible for Canada Goose’s future data and AI strategy to enhance commercial and enterprise performance.

“Alfredo brings significant global experience and a proven track-record harnessing the power of technology to transform consumer experiences and deliver results,” said Dani Reiss, chairman and CEO, Canada Goose.

Tan joins Canada Goose from Loblaw Companies Ltd where he was the senior vice-president & managing director of the retail media division. The company added that he was a pioneering leader at Meta Platforms, joining as one of the first 1000 employees globally and helping to transform it into a global media and technology leader.

Previously, he was the senior vice-president of strategy, data & digital products at Rogers Sports & Media. Tan was also the first chief digital officer & chief innovation officer at WestJet Airlines.

“I believe there is tremendous opportunity ahead for Canada Goose as we leverage technology to deliver world class experiences and contribute to the growth of Canada Goose globally,” added Tan.