Canada Goose names general manager of footwear & accessories

Adam Meek has been appointed as the first general manager of footwear and accessories for Canada Goose. He will lead development and execution of the company's global footwear strategy and oversee the accessories collection in the newly created role.

The executive joins Canada Goose with over 20 years of experience in the global footwear industry. He has held leadership positions with Sperry, Nike and Lacoste Footwear. He most recently served as senior vice president of product at Sperry–Wolverine Worldwide, leading global product teams in footwear.

“Now, with all of the pillars in place and our strategy crystalized, we’ve never been closer to bringing our long-term vision for footwear to life,” Dani Reiss, president and CEO of Canada Goose, said in a statement. “Bringing Adam on board is a key part of making Canada Goose footwear a reality, which we are committed to executing in the right way, at the right time. Adam’s entrepreneurial spirit, passion for footwear, and deep expertise in product development and global product management make him perfectly suited for this dynamic new role.”

Meek will report to Woody Blackford, executive vice president of product.