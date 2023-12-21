Canada Goose names new president of finance, strategy & administration

Outerwear giant Canada Goose has announced the appointment of Beth Clymer to the newly created role of president, finance, strategy and administration, effective January 8, 2024.

In the position, Clymer has been tasked with overseeing finance, people and culture, corporate strategy and the legal side of the company, where she will report directly to chairman and chief executive officer, Dani Reiss.

She joins Canada Goose from Jobcase, where she served as chief financial officer for four years. Prior to this, she worked as an operating partner at Bain Capital over the course of 10 years, during which time she also worked alongside Canada Goose through a period of strategic expansion for the brand.

In a release, Clymer said that she had been a champion of the brand and its product for a long time, adding: “I am proud to have supported many of Canada Goose’s key growth levers, including market expansion, wholesale to DTC evolution and transition from privately held to publicly traded, but I believe that we are just getting started and I am excited to capture the incredible efficiencies and opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

Alongside her appointment, Canada Goose also announced that its chief marketing and experience officer, Penny Brook, would be stepping down from her position after more than a decade at the company.

In her place, Carrie Baker will continue to oversee global marketing, while Daniel Binder will lead the company’s ongoing transformation initiatives under the title chief transformation officer.