Canada Goose names Rick Wood Chief Commercial Officer

Canada Goose Holdings has appointed Rick Wood to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, where he will oversee the company’s global commercial operations, including its wholesale, retail, and sales planning and operations teams. As chief commercial officer, the company said, Wood will spearhead Canada Goose’s long-term commercial planning efforts and continue to fuel the company’s international growth.

“As we continue to respond to the growing global demand for our authentic function-first products, Rick’s extensive retail experience, both in Canada and internationally, will be instrumental in guiding our commercial operations to strategically capitalize on the many opportunities we see ahead,” said Dani Reiss, President & Chief Executive Officer, Canada Goose in a media statement.

Wood brings more than 20 years of global experience in consumer apparel and retail to his role at Canada Goose, having worked with global brands including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Reef, JanSport and SmartWool. Throughout his career, the company added, Wood has led teams in sales optimization, product development, marketing, and strategy development and execution. Most recently, he served as executive director at ArchPoint Consulting and previously held numerous management positions in VF Corporation, including president of outdoor and action sports Coalition for Europe, Middle East and Africa and vice president and general manager of VF Outdoor Canada.

“As a Canadian, I have an incredible amount of admiration for the Canada Goose brand and the impressive team that leads it. I am proud to join a company that is intrinsically invested in Canada and has been introducing our northern heritage to consumers on a global scale for sixty years,” added Wood.

