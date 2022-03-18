Canada Goose taps Starbucks China vet as board member

Canada Goose has appointed Starbucks China chair Belinda Wong to its board of directors.

Wong has over 20 years of experience in the China and the Asia Pacific region. She first joined Starbucks in 2000 as vice president of marketing, category and communications, Asia Pacific, before working her way up the company to become CEO and then chair of the China business.

As chair, she is focusing on delivering growth in one of its largest and fastest growing international markets.

“Belinda’s extensive experience leading successful international and community-focused efforts, in particular in China and the Asia Pacific, will benefit our global business endeavours, and we’re thrilled to have her as a new member of our board,” said Canada Goose CEO Dani Reiss.

Wong said: “I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the executive team as they continue to effectively grow their strong and impactful brand around the world.”