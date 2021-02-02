Canadian retailer Indigo appoints Peter Ruis as president

Canada’s largest book and lifestyle retailer has appointed former Jigsaw chief executive Peter Ruis as president, effective immediately.

Indigo said in a statement that Ruis brings with him a “strong digital and omni-channel track record, with over thirty years of retail experience”.

Most recently Ruis was managing director at Anthropologie. Prior to that, he was executive buying and brand director at John Lewis, where he was credited with transforming the department store and doubling its market share.

In his new role as president, Ruis will be responsible for leading the executive team, as well as “fundamentally reshaping Indigo as a Living with Intention company, and transforming the Indigo business model while elevating the brand and driving profitable growth”.

Ruis will report directly to Indigo chief executive, Heather Reisman. Currently based in London, Indigo added that Ruis would be moving to Toronto with his family.

Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to have Peter join the Indigo team. We look forward to having Peter bring his wealth of knowledge and expertise to Indigo at this exciting moment in our business as we pivot to a Living with Intention company, providing our customers with the ideas, experts, and products to help them in their quest to live with purpose.”

Ruis added: ’’I am hugely excited to take on this opportunity with such an iconic retailer. Indigo is uniquely positioned for success as we move forward from these challenging times.”