Canali announces appointment of Alessio Lillocci as creative director
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Alessio Lillocci is the new creative director of menswear brand Canali. The label announced today that the appointment marks a further step in the brand's evolution, which has long been an international benchmark for contemporary men's tailoring.
Designer to oversee and strengthen brand identity
The designer's curriculum includes extensive experience with brands such as Brunello Cucinelli and Prada. He will be responsible for overseeing and strengthening the brand's identity, ensuring stylistic and qualitative consistency between the creative vision, product and Canali's DNA throughout the development of its collections. “His contribution will be central to consolidating and interpreting the brand's aesthetic codes in a modern way,” the management stressed.
“We are happy to welcome Alessio,” commented Stefano Canali, ceo and president of Canali. “His experience, sensitivity and deep knowledge of the menswear world will be important assets for the future of the brand. He will be supported by our style and product teams, with whom he will work to shape a new yet coherent vision of the Canali identity.”
Born in Umbria, the designer now lives between Milan and Perugia. Lillocci took his first steps into the fashion world in his mother's tailoring workshop, where he immediately developed a sensitivity for craftsmanship and garment construction. The designer began his career in product development and the style department, gaining over 20 years of experience with leading Italian menswear brands.
“Joining Canali is a great honour for me. It is a brand that fully represents the excellence and Italian sartorial mastery of menswear, where a culture of product, quality and attention to detail are concrete, daily pillars. Here, all the ingredients are in place to build an authentic and coherent creative path, capable of evolving while respecting the brand's DNA,” explained Lillocci.
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