Capri Holdings CFO resigns, Rajal Mehta appointed interim successor

Global luxury fashion group Capri Holdings has announced an executive leadership transition.

Thomas J. Edwards, Jr., who serves as executive vice president, chief financial officer (CFO), and chief operating officer (COO), will step down from his role on June 20, 2025, to pursue another opportunity.

In response, Capri Holdings, the company behind brands such as Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo, has launched a search for a permanent successor.

During the transition period, Rajal Mehta, currently the CFO of Michael Kors, will take on the role of Interim CFO. Mehta, a veteran within the company since 2008, has extensive financial experience spanning corporate, retail, and wholesale operations.

Additionally, Patricia Gabriel, Capri Holdings’ senior vice president and chief supply chain officer, will continue leading global supply chain and operational functions, now reporting directly to chairman and CEO John D. Idol. Gabriel, who joined the company in 2022, has played a key role in strengthening global operations and supply chain efficiency.

Idol said, “I would like to thank Tom for his significant contributions and outstanding leadership over the past eight years and wish him all the best in his next role.”

“We are pleased to announce that Rajal Mehta will assume the position of interim CFO. Raj has worked at the company for more than 16 years and has a strong understanding of our financial operations. Additionally, I am pleased to have Patricia Gabriel now reporting to me,” Idol added.