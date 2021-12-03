Cardi B named as Playboy’s creative director in residence

Lifestyle brand Playboy has revealed that Cardi B has accepted the role of its first-ever creative director in residence. The position will see Cardi provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.

The co-branded merchandise looks to continue the international expansion of Playboy and PLBY Group’s direct-to-consumer fashion and sexual wellness business.

“Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honoured to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy,” said PLBY Group’s CEO, Ben Kohn, in a statement. “Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand.”

Additionally, the rapper will also serve as the founding creative director of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, Centerfold. Expected to launch this month, the platform will allow creators to expand their community and build on their own personal content and commerce businesses.

The artist said on Centerfold: “Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

Previously, the company has worked with a number of fashion centred labels on collaborative collections, expanding brand awareness and reaching new consumer groups. A continuous partnership with British retailer Missguided is one of the more notable collaborations, with regular co-branded collection drops that appeal to its young target market.