Carhartt taps VF Corp vet as vice president of business planning

US workwear brand Carhartt has named VF Corp veteran Kerry Middlemas as its new vice president of business planning.

In her new role, Middlemas will be in charge of three departments: Demand Planning, Merchandise and Inventory Planning, and Planning Operations.

She will be responsible for delivering demand plans and inventory strategies across Carhartt’s global merchandise assortment and business unit segments.

Middlemas joins from Tupperware Brands, where she served for a year as vice president of forecasting and planning.

Prior to that, she spent 17 years in a variety of leadership roles at VF Corporation, most recently as senior director of forecasting and inventory management at The North Face.

Middlemas will report directly to Carhartt president and chief operating officer Linda Hubbard.

Hubbard said: “With an increased demand for our hardworking gear, it's more important than ever that we ensure we have the inventory available to meet our consumers' needs.

“I'm pleased to welcome [Middlemas] to our team and I'm excited about the valuable forecasting and planning contributions she will make to our organization as we lead Carhartt into the next frontier.”