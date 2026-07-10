Carin Rodebjer returns as creative director of namesake brand ahead of UK expansion

New York-born fashion label Rodebjer has announced the return of founder Carin Rodebjer as creative director, alongside plans to expand its presence in the UK as part of a broader international growth strategy.

The move marks a new chapter for the brand, with the autumn/winter 2026 collection introducing renewed creative direction, while the spring/summer 2027 collection revisits archive designs through updated silhouettes, nature-inspired prints and the return of the swallow motif, which has been reintroduced as a new house icon symbolising renewal.

Alongside the creative relaunch, Rodebjer has appointed Somewhere Agency to support wholesale growth in the UK and strengthen its presence across international markets from the SS27 season.

The company said the latest developments represent "an exciting new phase" for the business, combining its heritage with "renewed creative leadership" and a stronger focus on future growth.