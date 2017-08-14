Carolina Herrera hires new vice presidents

Carolina Herrera has added two power players to her executive roster. Lisa Arnold is now the company's vice president of retail and Thea Terenik is the new vice president of global merchandising. Both women will be based in the company's New York offices and report to Emilie Rubenfield, president of Carolina Herrera Ltd.

Arnold will be tasked with handling Carolina Herrera's global retail presence, with an emphasis on client services. She has an extensive list of experience in the industry, most recently overseeing Chanel's East Coast retail division, among other stints at brands including Roger Vivier and Ralph Lauren.

Terenik most recently worked at Calvin Klein, where she oversaw merchandising for men's and women's ready-to-wear and Calvin Klein Collection. Prior to that, she worked in merchandising at Alexander Wang and Barneys New York.

In her new role at Carolina Herrera, she will oversee global brand positioning and product strategy for luxury-ready-to-wear and bridal. One of her big goals is to increase distribution.

“We are focused on building a strong and dynamic team to lead this organization and brand to reach its full potential,” Rubinfeld said to WWD. “Lisa and Thea are two incredibly talented executives who possess the creativity and vision to make their mark at Carolina Herrera; additionally, they share a passion and enthusiasm for this very special brand.”