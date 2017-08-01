Caroline Rush receives honorary doctorate

British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush and luxury brand MCM’s Sung-Joo Kim have both been awarded with honorary doctorate degrees from University of the Arts London (UAL).

Rush and Kim were both recognised for their commitments to fashion during UAL’s graduation ceremonies at Royal Festival Hall that took place from July 27-28.

They were among 12 honorary degree recipients from the arts and cultural sectors. Others who were honoured included Frances Morris, the director of the Tate Modern, set designers Es Devlin and Neisha Crosland, Facebook’s vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Nicola Mendelsohn, and TV personality June Sarpong.

The university stated that Rush has “played an integral role in propelling British fashion onto a global platform”, while Kim, who is synonymous with Korean fashion and luxury brands, was also hailed for her “humanitarian work which has changed lives”, which has included being president of The Korean Red Cross.

Commenting on her honour, Rush said: “UAL delivers an incredible level of education. I feel incredibly honoured to be receiving this award from them.”