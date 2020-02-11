Carolyn Pollock appointed chief marketing officer of Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, the omni-channel specialty retailer of menswear whose portfolio includes Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank Moores Clothing for Men and K&G has named Carolyn Pollock as its new chief marketing officer. She will report to chief customer officer Carrie Ask.

Pollock originally Tailored Brands in 2018 as a consultant, defining brand strategies for Men's Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank. According to a company statement, Pollock's work for the company has resulted in growth in new customer acquisition. Her new role will entail overseeing marketing for all brands in the company’s portfolio. She brings more than ten years of experience to Tailored Brands, having held marketing leadership roles with brands including eBay, Dolby and Facebook.

“I am excited to lead the marketing transformation at Tailored Brands as we continue to evolve our creative and reach our customers in more relevant ways,” Pollock stated in a press release.

“One of the first changes we are making to help modernize and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our marketing efforts is the signing of Starcom as our new media agency. Starcom is one of the leading media agencies in the country and brings a data-driven approach that will evolve our media mix, which is critical as we look to reach a younger and increasingly digital-first customer.”