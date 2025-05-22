Cascale chief executive officer Colin Browne to exit in July

Colin Browne will step down as chief executive officer of Cascale on July 31, 2025. The organisation confirmed today that his departure is the result of a personal decision. Browne has led a period of strategic repositioning within the organisation over the past year.

“Colin’s steady leadership has been crucial in strengthening and refocusing Cascale,” said Tamar Hoek, chair of the board and senior policy director of sustainable fashion at Solidaridad. “He has laid a solid foundation for the future, and we are very grateful to him for that.”

In the past 12 months, Cascale introduced a new impact strategy. It expanded collaboration with international producers. It also acquired the assets of Better Buying Institute and worked on sector-wide initiatives in the area of decarbonisation. The current course and priorities remain in place.

“This has been an educational and inspiring journey,” said Browne. “I am proud of what we have achieved together and I am confident that the team will continue the work with the same dedication. Cascale’s mission is more urgent than ever.”

The organisation has started an international search for a new chief executive officer. Until then, the current leadership team remains responsible for the day-to-day management and progress of the strategy.

“This is not a reset, but a continuation,” said Hoek. “Strong organisations grow precisely through change. Cascale remains committed to measurable impact in the value chain – and we look forward to the future.”