Castore bolsters C-Suite team with new chief commercial officer

Castore, the performance sportswear brand and supplier of sports apparel, has appointed Danny Downs to lead the company’s commercial operations as it strengthens its senior executive team.

Downs, who was the former international general manager at Fanatics, the provider of licensed sports merchandise and global digital sports platform, has been named Castore’s chief commercial officer to help “propel Castore’s next chapter of expansion” with his skillset in e-commerce, data-led solutions, retail and manufacturing.

Tom Beahon, co-founder and co-chief executive of Castore, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to welcome Danny to the team at Castore and are excited for him to lead our commercial operations as we continue our development as the UK’s fastest-growing retailer.

“Danny will play a crucial role in how Castore develops, and we’re excited to have him here as a high-performing executive aligned with our pursuit to relentlessly improve. He brings a wealth of sporting and commercial knowledge from his time at Fanatics International and past legal career, as well as a passion for fan engagement.”

Commenting on his new role, Downs added: “I’m very excited to be joining Castore as we continue to challenge the big players of the industry and am looking forward to supporting its growth trajectory.

“With record-breaking product launches in the last year and new partnerships to come, I look forward to driving the progression of the business development and team partnerships functions at Castore.”

As well as offering sportswear direct-to-consumers, Castore’s team sports platform manages the full omnichannel retailing (online, offline, event-based) operations for selected partners, including McLaren F1, Oracle Red Bull Racing, England Cricket Board, New Zealand Cricket, Everton FC, Glasgow Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen, Feyenoord, Sevilla FC, Athletic Club (Bilbao), Saracens Rugby, INEOS Grenadiers and Republic of Ireland Football.