Catherine Rénier to take over as CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels

Richemont has announced that Catherine Rénier, currently CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre, will succeed Nicolas Bos as chief executive officer of Van Cleef & Arpels, effective September 1, 2024, and will report to him following his recent appointment as Richemont’s CEO.

The company said in a release that Rénier, a French national, brings more than 20 years of jewellery and luxury watchmaking experience at Richemont. She joined the group in 1999 as Cartier North America’s retail development director in New York.

Commenting on Catherine Rénier’s appointment, Bos said: “Catherine brings the perfect mix of experience and leadership skills to the role, which, coupled with her deep knowledge of the maison, will enable her to ensure Van Cleef & Arpels long-term success.”

The company added that in 2003 Rénier moved to Paris to join Van Cleef & Arpels as deputy marketing manager, where she contributed to the development of the maison. In 2008, she relocated to Hong Kong to support the label’s growth in the Asia Pacific Region, first as commercial director, then as managing director for Hong Kong & Macau SAR, China in 2011 and finally as president for Asia Pacific, a position that she held for eight years. Rénier was appointed as CEO of Jaeger-LeCoultre in 2018.

Richemont further said that Philippe Hermann, chief financial officer, will assume the role of ad interim CEO for Jaeger-LeCoultre until a new CEO is announced.