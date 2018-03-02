Cato Fashions appoints Pamela Davies to its boards of directors

Women's fashion retailer Cato Corporation has announced the expansion of its board of directors from seven to eight members with the appointment of Dr. Pamela Davies, President of Queens University of Charlotte. Davies' appointment is effective April 1, 2018 and she will join Cato's compensation committee as well as the corporate governance and nominating committee.

"Pamela is the perfect fit for Cato and brings a wealth of knowledge and strong business background, having served on boards of retail and other publicly traded companies. Her background in business education and success in growing Queens University will introduce fresh ideas and additional perspective to our boardroom," said John Cato , the company's Chairman, President and CEO in a media statement. Davies, the company said, has served as president of Queens since 2002 and previously was the dean of the McColl School of Business and under her leadership, the school's endowment has grown from 30 million dollars to 150 million dollars, and Davies spearheaded the creation of four academic units – the Knight School of Communication, Presbyterian School of Nursing, Blair College of Health and Cato School of Education. Davies currently serves on the boards of Sonoco Products, Inc., Atrium Health and the YMCA of the USA. She has previously served on the boards of Family Dollar and the Charlotte Chamber. "I am delighted to join a company with such a strong track record and vision for growth in a rapidly changing industry," added Davies.