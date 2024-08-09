Cecilie Bahnsen appoints new CEO
Danish brand Cecilie Bahnsen has appointed Mie Marie Ejdrup as its new CEO, fashion magazine Business of Fashion reports. Her role will begin on September 1.
Marie Ejdrup has a rich career in marketing and retail, as can be read on her LinkedIn page. She is the co-founder and owner of Finematter, an online platform for jewellery that was launched in May 2020. Since June 2023, she has been a member of the advisory board of Kinraden, and since January this year she has been a member of the advisory board of the investment fund Pitzner Gruppen Holding.
Cecilie Bahnsen is a fixture at Copenhagen Fashion Week (CPHFW). The brand operates at the intersection of couture and prêt-à-porter, offering luxury clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. The Copenhagen-based brand previously announced that eponymous designer and creative director Cecilie Bahnsen wants to focus on a “slower” approach to fashion, with a new made-to-order service using leftover materials from her atelier.