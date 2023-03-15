Celebrity stylist Law Roach announces shock retirement

Law Roach, the pioneering stylist who’s impact on expressing the zeitgeist through clothes and celebrity dressing cannot be overstated, has announced his shock retirement.

Mr Roach, who was responsible for countless of red carpet moments from the Met Ball to the Oscars and the style transformation of celebrities such as Celine Dion, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid and Hunter Schafer, in a surprise Instagram post said his cup was "empty" and is officially retiring.

"The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win… I'm out," he wrote to his 1.2 million followers.

"Every person that trusted me with their image, I'm so grateful for you all," Law said.

Mr Roach had created some of the most iconic looks of the Oscars last week, including putting Ms Schafer in Ann Demeulemeester’s fresh off the catwalk silk skirt and feather bustier.

While Mr Roach did not specify any incidents that led to the announcement, there may have been a hint at the treatment of stylists as seen at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. Mr Roach was not allocated a seat next to his client Zendaya, who was seen being led to her place on the front row, leaving Mr Roach lingering on the catwalk by himself. He was then pointed toward an empty chair on another row behind her.

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!”