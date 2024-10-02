Celine names Michael Rider as new artistic director

Less than hours after Celine announced it had parted ways with Hedi Slimane, its artistic, creative and image director since January 2018, the French fashion house has appointed Michael Rider as its new artistic director.

Rider, previously creative director of Polo Ralph Lauren, will take up his new role in early 2025 and will be creatively responsible for all Celine collections, including womenswear, menswear, leather goods, accessories, and couture.

The move marks a return to the French fashion house for Rider, who served as design director at Celine for a decade, working under the label’s then-creative director, Phoebe Philo. Before Celine, he began his fashion career at Balenciaga with Nicholas Ghesquiere.

Commenting on the appointment, Severine Merle, chief executive of Celine, said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Michael back to Celine, a Maison that he knows intimately. Michael’s vision, creative talent, together with his genuine nature and strong connection to Celine’s heritage make him a natural choice to continue to build a long-lasting success for the Maison.”

Rider added: “Celine is a Maison with values very close to my heart and a beautiful heritage to build on. I am honoured to come back and shape the future of the Maison together with the Celine team.”

Hedi Slimane announces departure from Celine

Hedi Slimane Credits: ©Y.R. / Celine

Rider’s appointment comes just hours after Celine's parent company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, declared Hedi Slimane was leaving the house after seven years.

On Slimane's leadership, LVMH said: “Under his creative and artistic direction, Celine has experienced exceptional growth and established itself as an iconic French couture house.

“The holistic vision of Hedi Slimane, his exigence and rigour have made it possible to redefine the codes of Celine whilst reaffirming its feminine and Parisian roots. He has also remarkably enriched new territories for the Maison, such as the men’s silhouette, couture and haute parfumerie.

“The extraordinary journey taken together over the last seven years has made Celine a house with a formidable foundation for the future.”

Slimane’s departure came just days after he unveiled his spring/summer 2025 women’s collection for Celine with a 10-minute film rather than a catwalk show.