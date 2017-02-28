Céline names Séverine Merle its new CEO

French fashion house Céline, owned by LVMH has appointed Séverine Merle as its new CEO, reports Fashion Lae blog. It added that Merle would assume her responsibilities as the Chief of Céline beginning April 1, 2017. Meanwhile, the coveted label, which had so far kept itself away from the social media, also joined Instagram ahead of its show at the Paris Fashion Week and plans to launch an ecommerce platform later this year.

Merle has left role as executive vice-president of Berluti, the position she held since 2014, to replace Marco Gobbetti, who left in January to take charge of Burberry. He headed the label founded by Céline Vipiana in 1945, for almost eight years. She will report to Pierre-Yves Roussel, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, who has been looking after the Céline’s business post Gobbetti's departure from the company.

Merle began her career at French department store Le Bon Marché, and then joined the LVMH group as Louis Vuitton's merchandising director until 2011. She was then appointed Louis Vuitton's GM France for three years, before joining Berluti, says Fashion Network.

Picture:Céline