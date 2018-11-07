Centric Brands appoints CFO, adds new board member

Centric Brands Inc. formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc., has announced that Anurup Pruthi has joined the company and has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. The company said, Pruthi will report to Jason Rabin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Centric Brands also announced that Glenn Krevlin will join the company’s board of directors effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to have a seasoned retail executive like Anurup join our team as we begin to build and grow Centric Brands. With more than 25 years of experience spanning numerous financial and operational roles at large retail and consumer branded companies across the globe, Anurup brings extensive knowledge and expertise to our executive team,” said Jason Rabin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer in a statement.

Anurup Pruthi joins as CFO of Centric Brands

Pruthi, the company added, most recently served as chief financial officer at The Children’s Place. Prior to this role, he served as the chief financial officer of the retail subsidiary of Reliance Industries, as well as the chief executive officer of the Future Group business consulting and services company. He also held senior executive financial and operational positions at Burberry PLC, Mexx Europe Holding, a subsidiary of Liz Claiborne, Inc., and at Liz Claiborne, Inc.

“I look forward to working with Jason and the talented executive team to capitalize on the many opportunities that lie ahead for the company and deliver value to our shareholders,” added Pruthi.

Glenn Krevlin appointed to Centric Brands’ board of directors

Krevlin is Founder, Principal & Portfolio Manager of Glenhill Capital, a fundamental equity investment manager founded in 2001. Prior to founding Glenhill Capital, he was partner & portfolio manager at Cumberland Associates for 11 years and began his career at Goldman Sachs.

“Glenn brings over thirty years of experience advising and investing in top-tier consumer brands. He holds long standing positions on other public company consumer boards of directors and has been instrumental in helping to lead various growth efforts for companies,” said William Sweedler, Managing Partner of Tengram Capital Partners LP and Chairman of Centric Brands’ board of directors.

Krevlin currently serves on the board of directors for Design Within Reach, Inc. and served as a member of the board of directors for Restoration Hardware Inc for over 15 years.