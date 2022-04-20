Centric Brands taps new president of Asia division

Brand collective Centric Brands has named Marc Compagnon as the new president of its Asia division.

Compagnon will be based in Hong Kong and will oversee the company’s sourcing transformation, and will drive opportunities “to infuse digital elements into the organization’s sourcing strategy with a focus on quality, speed and efficiency”.

He will report directly to CEO Jason Rabin.

“This is an exciting time of transformation and growth for our company,” Rabin said in a statement.

He continued: “As we expand our business globally and establish our team in Asia, [Compagnon] will lead that effort and create a best-in-class sourcing operation to further execute on our strategic growth initiatives.”

Compagnon previously spent more than 20 years at Li & Fung in various executive and advisory roles, and prior to that was a partner and chief merchandising officer at Colby International Limited.

He said: “Centric Brands is well-positioned to expand our sourcing presence and introduce a compelling suite of in-house capabilities that gives a competitive advantage for our portfolio of brands.

“I am excited to join [Rabin] and the executive team to build an organization that creates outstanding products and solutions for our customers and partners.”