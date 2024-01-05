CEW names Agnes Chapski as EVP business strategy and growth officer

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW), the organisation for beauty industry professionals, has announced the appointment of Agnes Chapski as the new executive vice president, business strategy and growth officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Agnes Chapski to our executive team. Her unparalleled expertise and commitment to CEW will be pivotal in shaping our strategic direction and accelerating our growth trajectory," said CEW president, Carlotta Jacobson.

CEW said in a statement that Chapski has a proven track record in driving transformative initiatives and brings a wealth of expertise in business strategy and growth. She previously held positions as SVP and group publisher at Meredith overseeing InStyle, Shape, and Health. Prior, she was president of NewBeauty, and spent 18 years at Condé Nast in roles such as publisher and chief revenue officer of Allure.

In her new role, she will be leading the development and execution of innovative strategies to fortify CEW's market position and drive growth. The organisation added that her visionary leadership, strategic acumen, and deep understanding of the beauty industry will be instrumental in propelling the company towards new milestones.

"I am honoured to be part of such a dynamic organisation renowned for its commitment to women, community, and leadership in the beauty industry. I look forward to driving innovation, fostering growth, and delivering unparalleled value to our members," added Chapski.