CFDA adds 12 new members

The CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) has added 12 new members to its roster, bringing its member to 452. The new designers include Autumn Adeigbo of Autumn Adeigbo, Abrima Erwiah of Studio One Eighty Nine, Claudia Li, Christopher John Rogers, Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada, Jonathan Cohen, Kenneth Nicholson, LaQuan Smith, Marina Moscone, Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of Eckhaus Latta, and Willy Chavarria.

“We are proud to have this group of designers as Members,” CFDA CEO Steven Kolb said in a statement. “Their diverse talent already significantly contributes to our industry and represents the future of American fashion, which they will no doubt help define.”

The CFDA has also created a two-tier membership program. There is a new Associate Member tier for existing CFDA members who are in good standing with the organization but haven’t produced a collection in several years. Also, there is a new Interim Member tier, which was created to be a pipeline to CFDA membership for emerging designers. For the Interim tier, designers should be in business for at least one year but less than five years, and not have sales exceeding two million dollars.