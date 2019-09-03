CFDA announces Virgil Abloh and others as new board members

The Council of Fashion Designers of America—also known as the CFDA—announced with chairman Tom Ford on Sept. 2 that it has welcomed Virgil Abloh, Maria Cornejo, Kerby Jean-Raymond, and Carly Cushnie as its newest members of its Board of Directors. These designers join others already on the board, which include Prabal Gurung, Tommy Hilfiger, and Diane von Furstenberg.

In addition to this announcement, Ford has created an advisory board. This new feature of the CFDA will showcase experts in the arts, entertainment, media, and contemporary culture field and include industry veterans such as Nina Garcia, Elizabeth Saltzman, Will Welch, and others.