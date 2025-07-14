Chair of JD Sports Audit and Risk Committee to step down

Helen Ashton, non-executive director and chair of the Audit and Risk Committee at JD Sports Fashion Plc, has announced her intention to exit the sportswear retailer.

According to a regulatory filing, Ashton, who joined the group in November 2021 initially as interim chair, is stepping down “in order to focus on her other commitments”.

During her time leading the committee, Ashton was credited with overseeing the “delivery of an ambitious and wide-ranging governance reform programme, including significant improvements and investment in finance, risk management, legal systems and resources”.

In a statement, Ashton said following this “period of reform and governance improvements”, she was pleased to hand over her role “for the next chapter and to focus my attention on my other commitments”.

Chair of JD’s board, Andy Higginson, added that the company was grateful for Ashton’s “significant contribution over the last few years”, during which she “has led a root and brand review and overhaul of corporate governance and financial controls in the group”.

While JD proceeds with a process to find an additional non-executive director, Ian Dyson will take on the role of chair of the Audit and Risk Committee in the interim.