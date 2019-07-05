Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Women's names new president

Francesca Bellettini has been elected as the new president of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode féminine. She succeeds Bruno Pavlovsky of Chanel in the position and will now head the governing body of French fashion for women.

Bellettini has served as president and chief executive officer of Saint Laurent since 2013 and will remain in the position. Under her leadership, Saint Laurent reached 1 billion dollars in sales in 2017 and has remained a star performer in the portfolio of parent company Kering. Belletini previously held leadership roles with Bottega Veneta, Helmut Lang and Prada.

The fashion executive also sits on the committee for France's Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. This year she was awarded the highest possible distinction for a civilian in France, the French Knight of the Legion of Honor.

In addition to naming Bellettini as its new head, the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Féminine has approved Aalto, Atlein, Jacquemus, Koché, Lacoste, Patou, Victoria/Tomas and Y/Project as new members.

Bruno Pavlovsky remains as vice-president, along with Chloé chief executive officer Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye.