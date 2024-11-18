Champion Europe names new creative director

Lifestyle brand Champion, known for its American athletic heritage, has named Maurizio Donadi as its new creative director of its European arm to usher in a “bold new era of innovation and design".

In a statement, Champion Europe said that Donadi would take on the new role from December 1 and lead its creative vision and direction as it heads into “a new, exciting chapter," after being acquired by Authentic Brands Group.

Currently based between Los Angeles and Italy, Maurizio has worked with the likes of Giorgio Armani, Levi’s and Ralph Lauren before founding his atelier, Transnomadica, where he “looks back to see forward” through the curation of his personal archive of vintage apparel and objects.

Champion said that Maurizio will bring “a wealth of industry expertise that will drive Champion’s brand relevance and foster further innovation” as he can “re-energise iconic global brands by amplifying the integrity of their origin story and aligning it to a vision towards a more relevant and sustainable future”.

Maurizio Donadi appointed as new creative director of Champion Europe

Maurizio will oversee all creative direction across Champion’s product lines, and seasonal collections, while supporting the team on brand campaigns, collaboration strategy and ensuring the integrity of Champion’s core values of quality, performance, and style.

This will be achieved while “bringing a fresh perspective that will resonate with the brand’s diverse community of sport lovers, creators, and audiences around the world”.

Lorenzo Moretti, chief executive of Champion Europe, said: “We are excited to welcome Maurizio to the Champion family. His expertise and visionary approach to design will be a powerful asset to our brand, not only in terms of our product offering, but also across a number of key consumer touch points within our business.

“We are confident that Maurizio will not only honour Champion’s unrivalled heritage but will also redefine the brand’s position within the sports and lifestyle sector. This appointment marks a significant step forward as we continue to push the limits of innovation and authenticity in every aspect of our business.”