Chanel appoints new design director for small leather goods

Chanel appointed Krzysztof Lukasik as its new design director for small leather goods, accessories and eyewear.

Matthieu Blazy has been at the creative helm of the French fashion house for almost six months. He showed his first collection – of women’s ready-to-wear – at the beginning of October, but at least there are slowly some first insights into his team. With Lukasik, Blazy brought in a familiar face from his previous employer, Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta.

Lukasik announced his new role at the beginning of the month on the career network, LinkedIn, which he said he has held since May. As design director, he will be responsible for small bags and leather accessories, as well as eyewear, special projects and gift items.

Previously, he was active for almost five years at Bottega Veneta, which belongs to the French luxury goods group Kering, most recently in the position he now also holds at Chanel. Before that, he gained experience in various roles at fashion houses such as Hermès, Loewe, Lanvin and Victoria Beckham.

Lukasik has also been a creative consultant in the field for almost five years, working with brands such as Wales Bonner, Moschino and Trussardi. In addition, he is a visiting teacher in the fashion and accessories department of the Swiss art university, Head Genève.