Chanel appoints new PR head

Chanel has named their new international director of press relations and public relations for fashion, fragrance, and beauty. The news was reported by WWD.

Emmanuelle Walle has been promoted to the role. She was previously head of global PR and influence for Chanel fragrance and beauty. She will officially step into her new role on January 3, 2022. She will report to Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel fashion and Chanel SAS.

She succeeds Laurence Delamare, who is leaving Chanel to become 7L’s director of fashion editorial. Delamare spent seven years with Chanel beginning at the famed fashion house in 2014.

Walle’s resume includes stints at Bonpoint, Cartier, and L’Oréal. Walle was previously a fashion editor having worked at various publications including French Vogue, Marie Claire, Le Point, and Mixte.