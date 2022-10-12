Chanel unveils new make-up vision with three creative partners

French luxury house Chanel is taking a new collaborative approach to its make-up creation with the launch of the ‘Cometes Collective’ featuring a group of emerging talents to shape “the future of beauty”.

The first three global creative partners appointed to the ‘Cometes Collective’ are make-up artists Ammy Drammeh, Cécile Paravina and Valentina Li. Chanel describes them all as “rising stars” who will help to accelerate the creative momentum of the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio.

The move is aimed at “leveraging the power of diversity by empowering multiple points of view,” explains Chanel in the press release, as it looks to open “a new realm of possibility at the heart of the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio”.

Image: Chanel

Each member was chosen for their “vibrant and singular vision of beauty,” added the French luxury brand, and “together, they will add a pioneering new chapter to the House’s tradition of exploring the way women see themselves”.

Chanel launches the ‘Cometes Collective’ featuring three rising make-up artists

From this month, Chanel said that each of the make-up artists will “bring their unique vision,” to the brand, creating their own seasonal collections and working together on shared releases to expand Chanel’s palette of colours and shades, as well as reinterpret icons to “enrich the House’s creative language”.

Image: Chanel; Ammy Drammeh

Chanel said: “The House is proud to partner with these artists, the deserving recipients of international acclaim for their creativity, their expertise, and their free and authentic visions of beauty. With the support of the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio, they will contribute to the development of new collections and imagine inspiring content for Chanel makeup lovers.

“The Cometes Collective is a tribe of independent thinkers united, above all, by the conviction that beauty comes from the freedom to be and to become yourself in all your richness, complexity, and nuance. By creating this community of emerging talents, the Chanel Makeup Creation Studio follows in the entrepreneurial footsteps of Gabrielle Chanel, often revolutionary and always at the service of an iconic style that defines its time.”

Drammeh, of Spanish and Gambian heritage, was raised in Spain and moved to London in 2010 and was named on the 2018 and 2019 British Fashion Council’s ‘New Wave Creatives’ list as an innovative and inspiring young creative talent. Chanel said that Drammeh draws on her rich cultural background for inspiration and has a talent for colour and mastery of texture. Her work has appeared in magazines such as Vogue and Dazed.

Image: Chanel; Cécile Paravina

Paravina from Paris studied design at the prestigious Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, and in 2019 joined Bryant Artists, where she has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Lea Colombo, Valentin Herfray, Paul Kooiker, Arnaud Lajeunie, Georgia Pendlebury, Elizaveta Porodina, Drew Vickers, and Charlotte Wales. Chanel describes Paravina as a “free spirit unencumbered by the conventions of mainstream beauty,” and has quickly made a name for herself with her unapologetic creativity.

While Li from Guangxi, located in southern Mainland China, has studied make-up in Beijing and Paris and has “the unique ability to imagine whimsical, fantastical, and fabulously colourful worlds”. Li’s work has been featured in magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Wallpaper, L’Officiel, and Grazia. The first Chanel ‘Cometes Collective’ products will be released in January 2024.