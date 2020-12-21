Charlotte Casiraghi, Chanel

Charlotte Casiraghi, eleventh in line for the throne of Monaco, has been named Chanel’s latest brand ambassador. Casiraghi has worked with Chanel since she was a teenager and the late, great Karl Lagerfeld was artistic director of the brand. Casiraghi will be making her official debut as a Chanel ambassador on January 1 in the spring fashion campaign shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

One of Casiraghi’s initiatives as a brand ambassador will be Les Rendezvous Littéraires Rue Cambon, a literary gatherings project king its debut on January 26 during Paris Couture Week at Chanel’s salon. These literary gatherings, which will see female writers and actresses getting together to discuss their work and the work of contemporary literary figures, will be broadcast on Chanel’s website and social networks.

Casiraghi joins the ranks of Chanel’s other brand ambassadors which include Kristen Stewart, Lily Rose Depp, and Jennie Kim. Chanel’s brand ambassadors are instrumental in marketing the brand to various markets and internationally as major public figures. While Chanel did have a tough year like most other brands due to the coronavirus, they are expecting a turnaround in 2021. The brand has seen revenues of 10 billion dollars at peak, and continues to hold its place as one of the most profitable luxury brands in the world.

photo: via Chanel Facebook page