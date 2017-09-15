Cherokee appoints John McClain to its board of directors

Cherokee Global Brands has appointed John T. McClain to the company’s board of directors. The company said, McClain will serve as an independent director of the company and Chair the board’s audit committee effective immediately.

“John is the perfect addition to our board,” said Henry Stupp, Chief Executive Officer of Cherokee Global Brands in a press release, adding, “Having served in various C-level and senior-advisory roles across a number of publicly traded and apparel enterprises, John brings extensive financial and industry acumen. We look forward to working closely with John and with the rest of the board, to scale our brands, enhance productivity and grow profitably.”

McClain named independent director to Cherokee board

McClain currently serves on two publicly-traded board of directors including Lands’ End, and Seritage Growth Properties, and is a former board member of Nine West Holdings. McClain is former chief financial officer of Linblad Expeditions Holdings, from 2015 to 2016, and The Jones Group, formerly Jones Apparel Group, from 2007 to 2014. Prior to Jones, he served as chief accounting officer at Avis Budget Group.

“On behalf of Cherokee’s board of directors, I am pleased to welcome John McClain to our board. John will join our audit committee as chairperson and we look forward to leveraging his insights and strong financial skills as we continue to strengthen our financial discipline. As always, our mission is to increase long-term value for our shareholders,” added Robert Galvin, Chairman of Cherokee Global Brands board of directors.

“I’m delighted to join Cherokee Global Brands board of directors. The Cherokee team has a compelling vision for the future of their brand portfolio and I look forward to helping guide that strategic direction at the board level while contributing my learnings as a CFO and from serving on other boards,” saidMcClain.

